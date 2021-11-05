Senator Roy Blunt sponsors wildlife funding bill to help reverse the decline of hundreds of species

The great outdoors is the focus of a bill sponsored by US Senator Roy Blunt. He was in southwest Missouri today.

It’s a big ticket piece of legislation that would focus significant new funding on wildlife. Senator Roy Blunt met with the director of the Missouri Department of Conservation to talk details today.

“We have over 600 species that we believe are in decline or populations are now in trouble,” said Sara Parker Pauley, MO Dept. of Conserv. Dir.

Efforts to change that trend could get a big shot in the arm through a bill called recovering America’s wildlife act.

“Doing what Sara and others have called the most important wildlife issue and well over a generation. And so hopefully, we will move forward about 20 million of that 1.3 billion would come to Missouri every year,” said Senator Roy Blunt, R, MO.

That funding could benefit the Four States including the Wah-Sha-She Prairie State Natural Area.

“It used to be about 15 million acres of prairie around the state now we’re less than 1% remaining. And with that those grassland those prairie species are by far the most imperiled species that we have not only here in Missouri but in North America,” said Pauley.

The bill would allow individual states or tribes to use the money as they see fit.

Things like boosting the quail population.

“Honeybees are increasingly a problem all over the country. But those things can be brought back if we just do a few of the right things,” said Blunt.

And of course, Missouri is not alone. Kansas would get more than 17 million… In Oklahoma, it would be 16 million, and Arkansas 15 million. The bill is getting wide bipartisan support – something they’re hoping to translate to movement toward the president’s desk soon.