Senator Moran visits SEK for groundbreaking

KANSAS — Kansas U.S. Senator Jerry Moran was in Pittsburg Monday supporting the beginnings of a new healthcare education facility.

Ground was broken on the John U. Parolo Education Center, a new 16,000 square foot facility being built on the campus of the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas. The school will help train young doctors with the intention of keeping them in Southeast Kansas.

It will include learning laboratories, classrooms and conference rooms, a rural medicine training program and more. The six million dollar facility is being paid for by local and state dollars.

Jerry Moran – Senator (Ks), said, “This is hugely important to the area, it is a major development. Access to health care is what the community health center is about. We need to guarantee, we need to do everything we can to make sure that’s true in the future, and that means we need health care professionals.”

The facility is scheduled to be completed by 2022.