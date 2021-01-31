Senator looking for answers for slow vaccine rollout

MISSOURI — A Missouri Senator is looking into slow Coronavirus Vaccine distributions through its “Pharmacy Partnership For Long-Term Care Program.”

Friday, Senator Josh Hawley sent a letter to the CEO’s of CVS and Walgreens requesting information on their partnership with Missouri.

In the letter Senator Hawley says on January 26th the Missouri Government found the pharmacy partnership program only administered 17% of the $332,000 doses it was given.

Senator Hawley is asking for CVS and Walgreens to explain the issues they’re having in writing so they can come up with a solution.