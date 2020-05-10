Senator Hawley releases commencement video addressing College of the Ozarks class of 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLR) — Senator Josh Hawley released a video to the students of College of the Ozarks after their commencement was canceled.

Hawley addressed the class of 2020 on Sunday, May 10, in a video message.

“If this emergency is taking things from us, from you, maybe it’s also revealing something to us worth considering about our lives and our life together,” Hawley said. “Turning points, like graduation, reveal to us a bedrock truth about our lives. We are not meant to be alone. We don’t become who we are alone. Our accomplishments are not ours alone. Our hardships and our heartaches are not ours to bear alone. We were made to be together, and we are who we are because of those who have loved us and whose love has empowered us to give and to serve in return.”