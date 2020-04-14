Senator Hawley (R-Mo.) proposes bill to hold Chinese Communist Party responsible for the global pandemic

WASHINGTON — On April 14th, 2020, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced the Justice for Victims of COVID-19 Act to hold the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) responsible for causing the COVID-19 global pandemic.



The bill would strip China of its sovereign immunity and create a private right of action against the CCP for reckless actions like silencing whistleblowers and withholding critical information about COVID-19.

The plan would also create the Justice for Victims of COVID-19 Task Force at the State Department to lead an international investigation into Beijing’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and to secure compensation from the Chinese government.

“There is overwhelming evidence that the Chinese Communist Party’s lies, deceit, and incompetence caused COVID-19 to transform from a local disease outbreak into a global pandemic. We need an international investigation to learn the full extent of the damage the CCP has inflicted on the world and then we need to empower Americans and other victims around the world to recover damages,” said Senator Hawley. “The CCP unleashed this pandemic. They must be held accountable to their victims.”

Senator Hawley was the first member of Congress to call for an investigation into the CCP’s cover-up of the COVID-19 pandemic and recently joined Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) in introducing the Li Wenliang Global Public Health Accountability Act to authorize sanctions on foreign officials who suppress or distort information about international public health crises.

The Justice for Victims of COVID-19 Act will: