Senator Blunt advocating for the Heals Act

MISSOURI — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt visits Southwest Missouri Sunday afternoon advocating for the Heals Act.

The Health, Economic Assistance, Liability Protection and Schools Act is a $1,000,000,000,000 bill that has been presented by the Senate.

It comes as another relief package, similar to the cares act.

Senator Blunt is a chairman on the committee in charge of allocating those funds, and he says that money is what residents need to get back to normal life.

Sen. Roy Blunt, Missouri (R), says, “What do we do to get people back to work, back to school, back to child care, back to better health? So we need to do at least one more distribution to providers.”

Senator Blunt is in charge of delegating about $250,000,000,000 of that package.

The Blunt-Backed Cares Act and Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act together provided a total of $175 billion for hospitals and health care providers nationwide.