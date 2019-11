NATIONAL–The US Senate unanimously passed a bill that would make animal cruelty a federal crime. That bill now awaits a signature from President Trump.

While animal cruelty is a felony in each of the Four States, this new law would put extreme cases under the same category as torture, which is a federal felony. The new law would close a loophole that will put a stop to the horrific trend of animal abuse videos.

This bill is a bipartisan effort to protect all animals.