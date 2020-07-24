Senate passes its version of annual defense bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Thursday the senate passed its version of the annual defense bill.

Senators packed a lot in to the $744 billion bill.

Oklahoma Republican Jim Inhofe is the author of the bill and he is already preparing for a fight when the bill goes to conference with the house’s version passed on Tuesday.

$741 billion dollar defense bill has passed the senate.

But the bill’s author, Oklahoma Republican Senator Jim Inhofe says this is just the beginning.

Jim Inhofe, U.S. Senator, R-Oklahoma, said, “It’s not over yet.”

Inhofe says lawmakers must now work out the disagreements between the senate’s bill and a somewhat different house version that passed earlier this week.

“There is an effort right now by the Speaker of the House to put as much of their agenda on the defense authorization bill as possible.”

Inhofe says house democrats packed a lot into their bill…but he says he plans to weed out any the provisions that would divert national security funds to programs that have nothing to do with national security.

Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd says he’s confident lawmakers will reach an agreement.

Will Hurd, U.S. Congressman, R-Texas, said, “They are nuances that I think we are going to be able to get worked out in a conference committee and get something to the President’s desk.”

But that’s only half the battle. President Trump has already threatened to veto the bill if it includes a house provision that requires the pentagon to rename military bases currently named after confederate leaders

Michigan Democrat Gary Peters says supporting our troops should be a non-partisan issue.

U.S. Senator, D-Michigan, said, “One major feature that I am very proud of in this bill is a 3 percent pay raise for our service members.”

The bill also includes resources to combat the coronavirus, funding for the pentagon to enhance it’s cyber security, and replace outdated military equipment.