Senate members sworn in

Senators old and new took their oath of office Sunday — as the new congress convened.

Our Washington Correspondent Kellie Meyer has a recap of the ceremonial swearing in.

Kellie Meyer, Washington D.C. , Senators masked up and socially distant—were sworn in here on Capitol Hill all while the balance of power remains in limbo until the Georgia Senate runoffs this Tuesday.

The 117th congress convened, in a rare Sunday session as members the senate were sworn in.

One of them…Kansas Republican Senator Roger Marshall moves from the House to the Senate….

“When someone yells out “Hey Senator” I still may have to look around and say “Where’s Jerry and Pat?”

“Which party controls the Senate? Won’t be decided until Tuesday? That’s when Georgia votes in the senate runoff elections.”

“You have the decision to elect two United States Senators.?

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris campaigned for Democratic candidates, Jon Ossoff And Raphael Warnock, Sunday. President Elect Biden will campaign in the state Monday.

President Trump and Vice President Pence also plan to visit Monday to rally for incumbent Republicans, Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.



The President continues to challenge Georgia’s results from the Presidential Election….including a Saturday phone call asking the Georgia Secretary of State to “find” votes for the president…. the Washington Post published a recording of portions of the call…

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, says, “Several GOP Senators including Ron Johnson…Say they plan to challenge the electoral college results… When congress officially counts the ballots this Wednesday.”

Reporting in Washington, I’m Kellie Meyer.