Sen. Pat Roberts will not seek re-election in 2020

Kansas Republican Senator Pat Roberts will not seek re-election in 2020.

Roberts, who is 82 and has served four terms, says he will finish his current term. He made the announcement today at the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

“I am announcing I will serve the remainder of this term as your senator, fighting for Kansas in these troubled times. However I will not be a candidate in 2020 for a fifth Senate term,” says Sen. Pat Roberts.

The location was symbolic -- as Roberts shepherded the farm bill to passage recently. Roberts would likely have faced a tough re-election bid if he decided to run again in 2020. Kansas elected a Democratic governor last year, emboldening Democratic hopes for 2020 statewide races.