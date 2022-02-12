MISSOURI — Four of the six candidates for the US Senator of Missouri had 90 minutes Saturday to tell a room full of supporters why to vote for them.



The biggest news of the day actually happened before the forum, as Senator Josh Hawley endorsed Congresswoman Vickey Hartzler.



“I’m so thrilled, I’m so grateful, he is such a campion for our conservative values in Washington and has been such a powerful voice in what Missouri believes in,” says Congresswoman Hartzler.



During a statewide gathering of Republican leaders and activists, the candidates hoping to fill Senator Roy Blunt’s seat took the stage.



“The first thing we need to do is secure the border,” says Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.



“We’ve got to get spending under control,” says Congressman Billy Long.



“we have a government that ignores the constitution, we have a government that ignores the law,” says Mark McCloskey, US Senate candidate.



“People trust Josh, they respect him as a true conservative who is out there on the forefront fighting and for him to recognize I am that way as well, ” says Congresswoman Hartzler.



While it was not mentioned during the forum, other candidates told reporters they weren’t surprised.



“I knew that was coming for a long whenever the day that Vickey hired Josh’s team but on message to represent her, I called Josh and said this looks to me like you might getting in with Vickey,” says Congressman Long.



“Josh Hawley’s endorsement of Vickey Hartzler is just what you would expect from a person who has high political office will endorse somebody else that has been a five term congressman,” says McCloskey.



On stage topics like how to address crime, congressional redistricting, and changes candidates want to see in Washington.



Congressman Long say, “We have to back the blue, back the police, fund the police, don’t defund the police and criminalize crime.”



“This is the fight to save America,” says Attorney General Schmitt, “As your attorney general, i have taken Joe Biden to the Supreme Court twice and won, already and we’re going to continue that.”



“Make sure our kids are taught the ABC’s and not CRT,” says Congresswoman Hartzler.