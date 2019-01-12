Sen. Hildebrand looks to see the state pay back money to K.P.E.R.S.

Kansas Senator Richard Hilderbrand says he wants to see the state legislature make good on promises to pay back money to the state retirement system.

Hilderbrand says in 2016, the legislature opted to postpone a payment to the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System, also known as K.P.E.R.S. That system allows state employees to pay in a certain amount, with the state making a contribution as well.

Hilderbrand says the original plan called for the legislature to make up the skipped payment in 2017, but that has never come to pass. He says a bill expected to come up for debate would take excess state funds and use them to make good on that promise.

"This bill now says, hey, look, we're going to have an ending balance of $900 million, we have obligations that we owe our state employees, let's take care of them first, lets pay that debt back,” says Senator Richard Hilderbrand.

The Kansas legislature returns to session at two o'clock next Monday afternoon.