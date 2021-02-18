Sen. Hawley and other Missouri lawmakers urge FERC to review natural gas supply

ST. LOUIS – In response to the disaster that much of the Midwest experienced this week with electricity outages, rolling blackouts and controlled service interruptions, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to review the natural gas supply.

“In light of these challenges, we need to ensure there is an adequate supply of affordable energy and natural gas for families, farmers, and businesses in Missouri and the Midwest,” the letter said.

The letter was sent to Chairman Richard Glick from Hawley and members of the Missouri Congressional Delegation.

Below is the full letter.