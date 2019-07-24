Seminar teachers parents how to talk about and prevent sexual abuse and safety

JOPLIN, Mo. – Four state parents learn how to talk about and prevent sexual abuse and safety.

The course focused on teaching kids on recognizing it and knowing how to report it. Directors say parents often times struggle with how to talk about what to do if kids feel like they’ve been sexually abused. Kids also sometimes don’t know how to recognize the abuse and it can be even more difficult for them to report it. This training will help break barriers and help parents keep that dialogue open.

“It’s my job to help create a safety net of adults. Whether those are teachers, medical professionals and parents, who can help protect kids. So, it feels great to be here.” Aryn Crawford, Com. Outreach Coordinator Children’s Center

If you’d like to get involved with a seminar or want more information, click here.