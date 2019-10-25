Seminar educates local social workers and law enforcement on abuse investigation

JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of cops and social workers are focusing on how to investigate sexual assault and child abuse as part of a seminar hosted by MSSU.

Retired Special Agent Russ Strand with the Army Military Police School talked about how preconceived notions can hinder an investigation. Strand says it’s important not to focus on just one type of crime or one type of victim.

“Are we looking at – ‘Yeah, they’re sexually assaulting and raping that child, my child. But what are they doing in their own family? And what are they doing with other children and other adults?'” Strand explained.

He also spoke about the impact of trauma on sexual abuse investigations, and how that affects victim interviews, evidence collection, and court proceedings.