Semi Tractor-Trailer Rollover Blocking Road TFN

(Jasper, Co.) — Reported, 4:13 PM, semi tractor-trailer completely blocking the roadway. This is rural Carthage, northwest of town, Jackpine and CL 165. Located west of Spring River as it snakes through the county.
Crash reported 4:13 PM. Roadway is closed up to 4 hrs -MSHP
Reported non-injury initially, however driver was being checked out by ambulance staff on-scene as a precaution according to our #JLNscanner.
M&M Wrecker has just arrived to assess the situation. Missouri State Highway Patrol will be investigating this crash.
According to a source the trailer is loaded with 31,000 lbs of frozen food. Authorities tell us that the cargo will have to be off-loaded as well as getting the tractor and trailer upright.
The road will be blocked till further notice. Up to 4 hours authorities told us on the scene.
This is the section of roadway that goes east and west from the Carthage underground to Hwy 96. It’s not recommended as a truck route. One month ago to the day, July 11, a semi rolled in the exact same spot.