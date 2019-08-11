Semi Tractor-Trailer Rollover Blocking Road TFN

Road could be blocked up to 4 hours authorities told us on the scene

(Jasper, Co.) — Reported, 4:13 PM, semi tractor-trailer completely blocking the roadway. This is rural Carthage, northwest of town, Jackpine and CL 165. Located west of Spring River as it snakes through the county.

Reported non-injury initially, however driver was being checked out by ambulance staff on-scene as a precaution according to our #JLNscanner.

M&M Wrecker has just arrived to assess the situation. Missouri State Highway Patrol will be investigating this crash.

According to a source the trailer is loaded with 31,000 lbs of frozen food. Authorities tell us that the cargo will have to be off-loaded as well as getting the tractor and trailer upright.

The road will be blocked till further notice. Up to 4 hours authorities told us on the scene.

This is the section of roadway that goes east and west from the Carthage underground to Hwy 96. It’s not recommended as a truck route. One month ago to the day, July 11, a semi rolled in the exact same spot.