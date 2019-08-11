Semi Tractor-Trailer Rollover Blocking Road TFN

News

Road could be blocked up to 4 hours authorities told us on the scene

by: Shannon Becker

Posted: / Updated:

(Jasper, Co.) — Reported, 4:13 PM, semi tractor-trailer completely blocking the roadway. This is rural Carthage, northwest of town, Jackpine and CL 165. Located west of Spring River as it snakes through the county.

semi across roadway

Crash reported 4:13 PM. Roadway is closed up to 4 hrs -MSHP

Reported non-injury initially, however driver was being checked out by ambulance staff on-scene as a precaution according to our #JLNscanner.

M&M Wrecker has just arrived to assess the situation. Missouri State Highway Patrol will be investigating this crash.

According to a source the trailer is loaded with 31,000 lbs of frozen food. Authorities tell us that the cargo will have to be off-loaded as well as getting the tractor and trailer upright.

The road will be blocked till further notice. Up to 4 hours authorities told us on the scene.

This is the section of roadway that goes east and west from the Carthage underground to Hwy 96. It’s not recommended as a truck route. One month ago to the day, July 11, a semi rolled in the exact same spot.

Semi Rolls Off Road Into Ditch, Blocking Traffic

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story