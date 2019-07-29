Semi Tractor Trailer on Fire

JOPLIN, Mo., — A semi tractor trailer caught on fire travelling through Joplin on Sunday evening.

Sometime after 10 P.M. the Joplin Police Department responded to the vehicle.

Sgt. William Davis says the driver, who is from Seminole, Oklahoma, had some work done on the truck earlier today and it had temporarily lost power while he was driving.

When the driver then attempted to drive into Loves Travel Stop flames erupted under the hood and led to the truck becoming fully engulfed as Joplin Fire Department arrived.

They requested mutual aid from Redings Mill Fire Department.

The driver escaped with no injuries.

Video was provided by Dustin Lattimer.