Semi Rollover I-44; Unloading 53,000 lbs Caulk

(Jasper, Co., Mo.) — 10:28 PM reported semi rollover I-44 westbound involving a passenger car. Carthage Fire Department, Mercy Carthage Ambulance, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies.

It’s called “full response”.

MoDOT Emergency Response sets up to get traffic moving correctly.

Word comes quickly from MSHP Trooper driver is uninjured. One person from the other vehicle possible minor injuries.

Mercy Ambulance leaves with two and the real work begins as M&M Wrecker pull up.

It’s 35 minutes after the initial report of the crash. The semi must be off-loaded and then loaded onto another truck. After that the semi can be uprighted.

M&M bring their crew with a semi to off-load the cargo, a front loader, and people.

It’s now midnight. They will be here for hours after the initial crash.

We will update this story as the MSHP will release their initial crash report.

LIVE! Breaking… Joplin News First