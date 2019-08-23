Semi Crash I-44 East; 43,000 lbs of Beer

Crash occurred shortly after 6:30 AM

by: Shannon Becker

(JASPER COUNTY, Mo.) — Mile marker 27.2 is East of the Reeds exit at Hwy 37. 3 miles West of Sarcoxie main exit.

Initially at 6:42 AM reported as a two vehicle crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol have a forthcoming crash report. Unknown injuries to occupants.

MoDOT Southwest Missouri Emergency Response have been on site and directing traffic since before 7:00 AM.

After the beer is off-loaded. M&M Wrecker will be setting the tractor trailer upright and blocking all lanes of traffic for a time beginning at 10:30 AM. It’s unknown how long the delay will last.

The health department was contacted since the semi was loaded with a food product. It is 43,000 lbs of Coors beer, in a can.

