Semi Crash I-44 East; 43,000 lbs of Beer

(JASPER COUNTY, Mo.) — Mile marker 27.2 is East of the Reeds exit at Hwy 37. 3 miles West of Sarcoxie main exit.

Initially at 6:42 AM reported as a two vehicle crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol have a forthcoming crash report. Unknown injuries to occupants.

MoDOT Southwest Missouri Emergency Response have been on site and directing traffic since before 7:00 AM.

After the beer is off-loaded. M&M Wrecker will be setting the tractor trailer upright and blocking all lanes of traffic for a time beginning at 10:30 AM. It’s unknown how long the delay will last.

The health department was contacted since the semi was loaded with a food product. It is 43,000 lbs of Coors beer, in a can.

Watch our Joplin News First tab on Four States Home Page for updates to this and ANY story #KSN16 #KODE12 #modot #joplinnewsfirst