JOPLIN, Mo. — A semi truck burns to the ground overnight after a crash on I-44.

Around 12:30 this morning, a semi was on fire in the Westbound lanes of I-44 — near Rangeline Road.

Police say the tractor trailer was in a crash with another car — and the semi went up in flames.

Fire fighters quickly put it out but semi is totaled.

Both drivers have minor injuries.

Both lanes were reopened to traffic just before 5 a.m.