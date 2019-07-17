SEMA requests flood damage assessment for two Southwest Missouri Counties

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI – Two Southwest Missouri counties could see federal assistance after flooding earlier this Summer.

SEMA has requested joint damage assessments for individual assistance in Newton and McDonald Counties. This is the first time the agency is looking at damage in the area. They’re doing this in hopes of later requesting those counties be added to the federal disaster declaration previously approved. SEMA and FEMA combined have identified more than $26 million in infrastructure damage throughout the state.

To date, FEMA has approved more than 300 households for individual assistance grants and paid more than $1.6 million to survivors.