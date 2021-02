PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Family YMCA is offering a women’s self defense class with limited space.

Dates for the event will be March 9, 16, 23, and 30.

There will be a April 6 class and all will start at 6:30 P.M..

Cost will be $20 for members and $30 for non-members.

Registration is open until February 23.

If you have any questions, you can contact the front desk at 620-231-1100.