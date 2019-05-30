Select toll fees waived in Northeast Oklahoma during state of emergency

OKLAHOMA - The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is temporarily suspending select toll fees in Northeast Oklahoma, to help with the state of emergency.

The tolls affected are routes from Miami to Afton. Residents in those areas are currently blocked from getting into town and have to go around because of high water. People entering Afton must pay the toll, but they're given the money back once they enter Miami with the receipt. For those leaving Miami and entering Afton they will not be charged at all.

Officials will announce when tolls start up again.

