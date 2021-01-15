SEK YMCA helps feed area kids

PITTSBURG, Ks. — New renovations helped get the ball rolling for one Southeast Kansas YMCA to help feed kids in the area.

The Pittsburg Family YMCA received the Pritchett Trust Grant back in the Fall of 2020. This allowed the center to install new LED lights, graphics, and other interior enhancements and free up time to develop more community programs. The Family Y is working with local schools to help provide free nutritious meals to kids in the area.

Mike Moore, Pittsburg Family YMCA Executive Director, said, “Basically open to any children basically one to 18, and we’ll be providing snacks in the afternoons and an evening meal.”

The meals will be distributed at the after school sites at Saint Mary’s-Colgan and Frank Layden Elementary schools and the main Y center on North Miles Street. The anticipated start date will be at some point during the week of January 25th. The Family YMCA will be posting more information about sign ups in the coming weeks on their Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/PittsburgFamilyYMCA