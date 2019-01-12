SEK voters get a chance to weigh in on issues before sending legislators to Topeka

With just days left before the 2019 legislative session beings, Southeast Kansas voters take the time to weigh in on the issues lawmakers will be facing.

Newly elected State Representative Ken Collins says this is one of the most valuable lunches he's been to since the election, even if the pressure is a little higher now.

"There's a big difference between being able to say, 'If I was in office, I would do this,' as opposed to, 'I'm in office now, I've got to do this, if I say something I've got to do it,’” says Collins.

Collins, along with fellow State Representatives Monica Murnan and Rich Proehl and Senator Richard Hilderbrand were part of this year's legislative sendoff, organized by the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce. The goal was a simple one: give voters one last chance to weigh in on the issues before session begins.

"So often, the message back to constituents is filtered, and this is an opportunity for our leaders to visit directly with the legislators, to voice their concerns, their priorities before they start the legislative session next week,” says Blake Benson, Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce.

Collins says it also gives the legislators a chance to strengthen relationships before getting to Topeka.

"I know Senator Hilderbrand really well, and I know Representative Murnan fairly well, but it's still good to build those relationships,” says Collins.

During the send off, the Chamber took a moment to show their support for continued expansion of Highway 69, expanding Medicaid and education funding. Benson says all of those issues are about one thing: the future of Southeast Kansas.

"Anything that we can do to grow our schools, to grow our healthcare community makes us more attractive for business recruitment,” says Blake Benson.