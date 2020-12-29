SEK town works attract new business

PARSONS, Ks. — It’s a common dream for a city — develop the best community and help it grow. So one Southeast Kansas city is working to attract businesses with tax breaks.

With this initiative, the city of Parsons is trying to make sure it brings high value businesses to the community. Leaders are working on incentivizing those businesses which would bring jobs, sales tax and other dividends to the city.

Jim Zaleski, Parsons Economic Development Director, said, “If we can incentivize properties to come in and be improved, by giving them property tax abatement in the future, we don’t lose anything that we already have, but we gain those jobs and we gain those sales tax.”

The city of Parsons has been working hard to bring businesses into the community. Leaders are doing this through their Neighborhood Revitalization Program.

“It allows all four taxing entities that control any given area to allow property tax abatement on any additional building or higher assessed value that a property might get. The real thing is we save people from having to pay extra property taxes for improving their property.”

The value the city is looking for comes from the benefits the new facilities offer the surrounding area.

“This could be jobs, which used to be the only common denominator, now we measure against other things other than just jobs, commitment to the community, the amount of money spent, the amount of sales tax that’s going to be created, all of those pay huge dividends to the community.”

All while promoting relationships between the businesses themselves.

Ed O’Brien, Ed’s Ready Mix Owner, said, “We’re going to have a more personal touch in Parsons, being a smaller business, it means a lot more to us to work with the smaller contractors to make personal connections throughout the community.”

Making it easier for not only helping businesses to grow, but the city itself.

“What we wanted to do is streamline it, the answer to that is neighborhood revitalization,” said Zaleski.

To apply to be part of the revitalization program, just contact the Parsons Municipal Building. Several businesses are already taking advantage of the program. Two of the properties are opening in Flynn Industrial Park in 2021 and Ed’s Ready Mix is planned to begin construction just a couple months from now.

