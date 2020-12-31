SEK town to hold special election

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — One Southeast Kansas town is holding a special election in the beginning of the new year.

The city wants to use this time to clarify a local ordinance which is already in place. This has to do with how Fort Scott handles its transferring of sewer and storm sewer funds for city projects. They’re hoping it will help streamline the process the city already has established.

Diane Clay, Fort Scott City Clerk, said, “It’s been advertised on social media, it’s on our city’s Facebook page, I think the county has it on their page also.”

On the ballot, Charter Ordinance 31, which will attempt to clear up how the city transfers money between departments involved in sewer and storm sewer maintenance.

Susan Bancroft, Fort Scott Director of Finance, said, “The transfers really are an accounting mechanism we use to move dollars from the utility so that we can cover the cost of other departments expenditures for the utility.”

This clarification will help the city streamline the transfer of funds, allowing for a quicker turnaround.

“There will be times when maybe there is a big project going on and our street department is very involved and we need to reimburse that back to that street department, and so rather than keeping track of that detail, we wanted to have the ability to make the transfer.”

As a result, this could help prevent a property tax increase in difficult budgeting years.

“I’m not saying that to scare as a scare tactic, but it could help out the general fund in a year where we may not see sales tax be as beneficial.”

Helping the city in the long run, and the city departments itself.

“So really rather than having to keep track of all that, it’s a bit more efficient for us to do it this way just to make the transfer.”

Election day for the ordinance will be on January 5th, but the city is also providing an option for advanced voting. People in the city can vote early at the Bourbon County Courthouse on Thursday from 8:30 to 4:30 or Monday from 8:30 until noon.