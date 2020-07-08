SEK Superintendent working to help students reach post-secondary education

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A Southeast Kansas Superintendent reflects on her first year being a part of the Kansas Board of Regents.

Shelly Kiblinger, Kansas Board of Regents Member, said, “My role as I see it, is to be that bridge between K-12 education and the post-secondary world.”

When she’s not working as Superintendent at the Cherryvale-Thayer School District.

Shelly Kiblinger is helping to create policies for education on the Kansas Board of Regents.

“It is time consuming but very rewarding.”

One of the main items on her agenda–what happens afer K-12.

“It’s definitely important and we have to do everything we can to not only help our students and their families at the K-12 level see the importance of post secondary to their future life and their success, but also get them comfortable with it and help them understand how they navigate that system.”

Being consistent hasn’t been easy during the covid-19 pandemic, many board meetings have taken a different format.

“We have had, of course, a number of meetings via Zoom.”

Kiblinger has 32 years in education, she’s worked as the curriculum director in garden city and as a superintendent in Hutchinson.

Being able to add board of regents member to her resume is an honor.

“To know each one of the board members, they’re all just outstanding. And I am humbled to be a part of such a distinguished group of people.”