SEK students Celebrate Kansas Day

KANSAS — Friday marks the 160th anniversary of Kansas joining the United States.

Many normal activities have been canceled this year, but this isn’t stopping schools all over the state from celebrating. How are classrooms celebrating Kansas Day this year?

While classes can’t go on their standard field trips, they’re instead going virtual thanks to one school system. The Kansas Day Edventure is helping students travel all over the state, right from the comfort of their classroom.

Tymber Newberry, Highland Elementary School Student, said, “It’s actually really fun, you get to learn new things and we also get to do some Greenbush activities.”

January 29th is a big day for Kansas.

“It’s Kansas Day, it’s 160th birthday.”

But this year is looking a little different for the state. Normal activities planned for this time of year have been canceled.

Malarie Studebaker, Highland Elementary Teacher, said, “It has been different for our school, where normally we could visit a local pumpkin patch or other places, we’re not able to.”

This isn’t stopping the schools from celebrating. Wichita Public Schools created the Kansas Day Edventure. throughout the day classes are able to participate in virtual field trips, all about Kansas and its history.

“Wichita has put this out there for anybody in the state of Kansas to participate in. We just hop on this live video and they take us to all these different places, and not just places in Wichita, but from all over Kansas.”

Helping give schools all over Kansas, the chance to celebrate, even in the middle of a pandemic.

It’s been awesome, we’ve been able to utilize these different technology practices that we wouldn’t have used in previous years like zoom and all and now we’re able to participate with not just our city, our community, but all across the state of Kansas, and participate in something bigger than ourselves.”

Providing classes with a little more insight to their home.

“I think it’s good to look at history so that we know how it used to be back then and how it’s now,” said Newberry.

Friday students learned about Kansas life in the Great Plains and Salt Mines, but the Edventure is actually part of a bigger program from Wichita Public Schools.

The school system has been working on creating these field trips since October. Next they’re working on having a program dedicated to celebrating heart health and Black History Month.