SEK sees decrease in manufacturing jobs

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — An economic report published by the Pittsburg Chamber of Commerce and Pittsburg State shows a slight decrease in manufacturing jobs in the area.

According to the report, there are about 2,500 manufacturing positions in the town.

But between 2018 and 2019, 49 of those positions were lost, or became vacant with no one to fill them.

Todd Allison with Apex Stages in Pittsburg says he attributes that slight loss to a few things.

The lack of highly skilled workers, and many local manufacturing companies are all competing for the same workers.

Todd Allison, Apex Stages, said, “People just don’t want to do manufacturing like they used to. Some employers maybe have lost some workers but I know there are definitely employers in town, often we are among those that have a hard time getting people in and I can think of one or two others that probably have to fight for workers.”

On average, manufacturing jobs in Pittsburg bring in a monthly wage of more than $3,800.