SEK Recycling Center receives anonymous donation

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A mysterious donation is helping one Southeast Kansas facility stay open.

The Southeast Kansas Recycling Center received an anonymous $10,000 donation to help launch its 2-to-1 match campaign. For example — if someone makes $5 donation, it would actually be worth $15, using money from the anonymous donation as the match. The center has been struggling financially, so this generous contribution came at just the right time.

Jerry Babcock, SEK Recycling Center Operations Manager, said, “Without it we may have closed down real soon, with the 10,000 and what we’re matching, it’ll carry us for a while and hopefully commodity prices will come up and we can sustain ourselves.”

Last week the SEK Recycling Center was able to raise more than $1,900 through the 2-to-1 match program. So far this week, they’ve been able to earn around $1,000. The fundraising effort will continue through the end of the month.