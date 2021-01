FORT SCOTT, Ks. — A Fort Scott Pharmacy is expanding its reach to more patients in the Southeast Kansas Area.

The Apothe-Care Pharmacy can now provide services outside of the Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas. Hours have also been expanded at the pharmacy. It will now be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. The pharmacy’s Saturday hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Services are available through delivery, curbside, and drive-thru.