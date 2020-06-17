SEK pharmacist facing felony charges

PITTSBURG, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas pharmacist is indicted and facing three felony charges of obtaining medications with forged prescriptions.

Tamara Jo Nyachira of Pittsburg used forged prescriptions to obtain anti-malaria medication and opioids.

Nyachira was a pharmacist for a large pharmacy chain and worked at various pharmacies throughout the state of Missouri.

If convicted, Nyachira could face a maximum of three years in prison for the anti-malaria drug charges, four years for the opioid charges, and a $250,000 fine.