SEK organization provides resources during pandemic

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A local organization is making sure Southeast Kansas is aware of their resources during the pandemic.

The Live Well Crawford County branch has launched a new campaign called Kansas Beats The Virus. The organization created a list of 21 local grocery stores in Crawford County which offer contactless shopping. This was done to not only limit the spread of covid-19 but also support local businesses.

Ron Rhodes, Ron’s Supermarket Owner, said, “We see the need in the community with a lot of people have transportation problems, or can’t get out, or may be restricted due to COVID and may need groceries delivered to them.”

A full list of the stores are available on Live Well Crawford County’s Facebook page.