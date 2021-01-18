SEK Museums team up to highlight area history

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Museums in Southeast Kansas are working together to promote local history in 2021.

The Southeast Kansas Museum Alliance has launched their new Museum Passport Program. For the entire year, people can visit different historical museums, and fill out these passports with unique stamps. 34 museums around Southeast Kansas are participating in this program in order to support each other and bring attention to local history in the area.

Donna Sue Pintar, Miner’s Hall Museum Operations Manager, said, “Not a lot of people know that there’s 34, at least 34 museums in southeast Kansas and we all need to support each other and all the museums, we rely on our guests, donations from our guests, from grants.”

To begin, you can pick up a passport at one of the participating museums, Southeast Kansas Tourism or the Chanute Chamber of Commerce.