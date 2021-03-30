SEK museum nears completion of almost 10 year long restoration

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — The end is in sight for a near decade long project in Southeast Kansas.

The Miner’s Hall Museum is entering the final phases of restoring a former miner’s home. The museum acquired the home back in 2012 from the city of Frontenac, after it had moved around a handful of times since the early 1900’s.

Since then, it’s been refurbished and now has a chimney – even electricity. The project was made possible thanks to grants and donations – including ones from a former neighbor of the house.

Virgil Albertini, Former Neighbor, said, “It brings back memories, after all I had a good childhood there, I used to play in the side yard between her house and my folks house, I’d go out there and play football with myself and run around, it’s kind of a big yard, and it would just bring back, it’s nostalgic.”

Linda Knoll, Miner’s Hall Museum Committee, said, “He found out that this was the house that he lived next door to and he has a whole lot of history about that and the inhabitants at that time, he was so interested in helping out.”

The goal is to finish the restoration in time for this Fall’s Little Balkans Days.