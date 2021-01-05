SEK museum celebrates 100th anniversary of historic march

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A Southeast Kansas museum is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Amazon Army March.

Back in 1921 thousands of women marched throughout Southeast Kansas against the unfair practices in local coal mines. The origination of the march, the Miners Hall Museum, will be hosting exhibits honoring the event. The hope is to bring more attention to the march itself and the area, which received national recognition back when it was taking place.

Linda Knoll, Museum Trustee, said, “Our history has been somewhat covered over through the years, it’s not as well known as some of the other areas of the state, so we’re kind of uncovering that as we go and making it an event for everyone to come and celebrate in.”

The exhibit will be updated throughout the year. Knoll also hopes to offer in person programs in July or earlier if social distancing guidelines allow it.