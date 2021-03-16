SEK manufacturer recognized

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — A Southeast Kansas operation is being recognized for diversifying and expanding operations.

The Cherokee County Economic Development Group presented the 2020 business growth award to the TAMKO plant in Columbus. The plant just this week started producing a new fiber used for two new TAMKO shingles. The Economic Development Director says this is just the kind of progress that’s helping to improve the economy in Cherokee County.

Janet Miller, Cherokee County Economic Development, said, “We love to see companies that have been here a long time continue to grow and expand and that’s a sign of a healthy economy. We love to see that. And TAMKO certainly fits the bill.”

Greg Powell, TAMKO Columbus, said, “The Columbus plant was built in 1997. So we’ve been here for 24 years. And to, to have this new growth and have a new future in Columbus is exciting.”

Along with the Business Growth Award, the Cherokee County Economic Development Group also presents awards for new businesses and those with a long history in the county, as well as one recognizing non-profits organizations.