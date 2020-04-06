Closings
SEK Man Arrested After Killing Father

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — A southeast Kansas man is behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing his father.

Just before 10:00 P.M. Saturday night, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies responded to 1313 West Atkinson Road in Pittsburg.

Michael Woodson

The caller, 29-year-old Michael Woodson, said he had just shot his father. Officers found his father, 53-year-old David Buckley, dead inside the home.

Woodson was booked into the Crawford County Jail on 1st degree murder charges. He’s being held on a $100,000 bond. Buckley’s body was taken to Kansas City for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

