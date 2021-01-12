SEK library helps educate the community

PITTSBURG, Ks. — One Southeast Kansas library is making sure the community is educated—even if they can’t meet indoors.

The Pittsburg Public Library is offering a live online tutoring service for any person in the state of Kansas. Thanks to a partnership with tutor.com, they will help provide help with homework, paper reviews and studying. It even goes beyond typical educational resources and offers help to those well into adulthood.

Jessica Ziesenis, Young Adult Librarian, said, “College resources, job interview skills, job applications, all kinds of things not just related to homework specifically, so there’s resources for college students, adults, everybody.”

The only thing needed for the program is a Pittsburg Public Library card, which can be applied for online.

www.pplonline.org/cardapp