SEK Humane Society seeking more funding

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Employees from the SEK Humane Society went before Crawford County leaders this morning in an effort to get more funding.

The humane society took in more than 800 animals in 2019, about 600 of them came from Crawford County.

The organization has been funded through donors for the past 40 years, but with numbers like these they are seeking out support from local government.

Jasmine Kyle, SEK Humane Society, said, “What we presented them this morning is a possibility of creating a partnership contract, between our organizations and our own county. Animal shelters and humane societies of our size already have contracts within their own cities and counties and this should have been done a long time ago.”

County commissioners requested the humane society to bring examples of contracts other animal shelters have created to their next meeting.

This will serve as the framework for the possible partnership.