SEK Health Department provides masks

PARSONS, Ks. — One Southeast Kansas Health Department is making it easier to mask up.

Municipal buildings in Labette County are offering free masks thanks to the new initiative. As long as the building itself is open, citizens can pick up a pack of 10 masks free of charge. A project funded by the CARES Act. The health department wanted to provide these buildings with masks since they’re already a common stopping point for many residents.

Charles Morse, Labette Co. Emergency Manager, said, “Most people go there pay their water bill or electric bill or whatever, they’re always open everyday 8-5 typically so it’s easier to put them there, let people come in and pick them up there.

If a building or facility runs out of masks, they will be able to get more through the Labette County Health Department.