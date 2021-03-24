SEK Girl Scouts repurpose political signs

KANSAS — Some Southeast Kansas Girl Scouts are using signs to unite communities. Signs – that are normally used for political divide.

The Cherokee County Girl Scouts have been creating Kindness Signs by repurposing old political signs – and hanging them throughout parts of the county.

Matilyn Wamack, Cherokee County Girl Scout, said, “Instead of being divided between candidates, we could be knowing that we’re all together, we’re all the same person, we’re all the same.”

The scouts have hung signs in Columbus and Baxter Springs.

One of their signs has even made it to Topeka. If you’d like to request a sign – you can do so through the troop’s Facebook page.