SEK florist brings cheer to those in nursing homes

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Since the beginning of the pandemic nursing homes have had to limit the visitations families are able to have with their loved one. Worried about the feeling of isolation in nursing homes, one Southeast Kansas florist decided to help.

This all started back in may when a customer wanted to buy some flowers for his wife for Mothers Day from Yalanda Wolke. Because of the pandemic, he wasn’t able to give them to his wife, so this lit a fire in Wolke to make a difference just in time for Christmas.

Yalanda Wolke, A Blossom For Every Occasion Owner, said, “I didn’t want any of our residents in Parsons in our nursing homes to go without flowers for Christmas.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, it’s been difficult for families to visit their loved ones in nursing homes. A lot of times they’ve had to resort to alternative ways of communicating.

Crystal Packard, Good Samaritan Society Administrator, said, “Since March, we haven’t had families into the building. They have not seen any of their family except for visits or we have done video chats and so a lot of them are depending on that to see their families.”

That’s where Yalanda Wolke comes in.

“We came up with an idea to get all the residents in our Parsons nursing homes, a flower for Christmas,” said Wolke.

So, she started working with the nursing homes in the city. Residents in the homes designed snowflakes, which were sold to fund the creation of the flower vases. Once she got all the snowflakes, she began to advertise the project to the community online — and it took off.

“It was phenomenal, I mean it would just spread like wildfire and people started coming in and wanting to buy them. And within two weeks we had the bud vases all sold, all the stars sold, and now everyone is getting something for Christmas.”

All the snowflakes were sold, and Christmas Eve morning the flowers were delivered — just in time.

“The community wants to do anything I think right now for the residents of the nursing homes because they know how isolated they’ve been for almost a year,” said Packard.

Truly becoming something bigger than Yalanda could’ve ever imagined. Showing nursing home residents that even though they may be away from their loved ones, they’re loved by the community.

“I just want to thank the community for coming together and helping us get this going because they are suffering in those nursing homes and this is a way of getting the community to come together and giving something nice to them to let them know that we still love them on the outside,” said Wolke.

133 vases were created thanks to the work of Yalanda and the community. You could hear it in her voice, the passion and care she had and the community had, it was priceless, every time I talked to someone this morning about it someone always teared up.