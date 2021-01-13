SEK first responders begin receiving vaccine

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. — Southeast Kansas first responders join the growing list of those eligible for the covid-19 vaccine.

The members of the Pittsburg Fire Department is now offering the vaccine to firefighters and other members of the department. This was all done with assistance from the Crawford County Health Department in organizing vaccine distribution. Firefighters aren’t the only ones eligible, either — other emergency-medical-services in the city, like paramedics, can also get the shot due to their chance of exposure.

Dennis Reilly, Pittsburg Fire Department Chief. said, “The amount of exposure we have isn’t as much as EMS because they’re making more of these emergency responses, but all people are subjected to it, it does give me a sense of relief to know that our people can get the vaccine.”

To get enrolled for a covid-19 vaccine all the fire fighter would need to do is contact the Fire Chief through their chain of command. They will then be put into contact with the Crawford Health Department who will help them set up a time to get the vaccination.