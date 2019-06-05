SEK farmers face several issues after heavy rainfall and flooding

KANSAS - Heavy rainfall and flooding has created a plethora of issues for Southeast Kansas farmers.

John Hutto, owner of Hutto Grain and Livestock in Crestline, grows wheat, corn, and soybeans. He says these past couple of months has been the most rain he's seen in 30 years. Hutto explained due to heavy rainfall, the majority of his wheat fields have flooded, causing him to lose out on harvesting those crops. And while the ground is still wet, he can't plant any of his soybeans, and he only has a few weeks to do so.

"And so what we don't get planted now, maybe we start losing maybe 1-percent of yield per day from here on out. So we've got the men, we've got the equipment, we've got the seed. We want to be planting," says John Hutto, Hutto Grain and Livestock.

Crop yield, or agricultural output, is what farmers use to estimate how much their crops will go for. And right now, Hutto says adds he has lost a couple hundred acres of wheat from all the rain and flooding.

