SEK couple looking to help small businesses grow

FORT SCOTT, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas couple is hoping to provide a location for small businesses to grow.

Jeff and Jamie Armstrong are developing business suites in the Fort Scott area.

They say it can be difficult to find a professional space that’s affordable while still trying to grow a business.

The couple has worked the last few months to build offices for people to rent.

Jamie Armstrong, Owner, said, “We have 6 small offices, I say small, they’re 10 foot by 12 foot, which is good for a client facing office. But it’s a chance for a small business who doesn’t have the ability to go out and open their own storefront to walk in and have a really flexible lease option.”

The first business moving into the office building is Mag-Lab of Pittsburg.