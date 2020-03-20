SEK counties teaming up to get grant funding

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Labette County is partnering with a neighboring county for a grant that could lead to healthy projects in their communities.

Labette County is partnering with Montgomery County in applying for a Blue Cross Blue Shield Pathways To A Healthy Kansas Community Grant.

The $200,000 administrative grant would span four years with $50,000 being paid to the counties each year.

The program has several healthy pathways to choose from and could incorporate everything from healthy foods in schools to building trails and recreational opportunities in the community.

Parsons’ Economic Development Director says both counties recognized that they were applying for the competitive grant, so they decided to partner and apply together.

Jim Zaleski, Economic Development Director, Parsons, said, “You know at a time like this, it’s very important be it between cities, counties, states, or countries, the invisible geo-political line that divides us has to be erased and I think that’s what Montgomery county and Labette county and Southeast Kansas are doing with the application of this grant cooperatively.”

Zaleski says if the counties get the administrative grant, they will have the opportunity to receive $300,000 of non-competitive grants over the four years.