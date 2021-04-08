SEK communities work to pick up trash

COLUMBUS, Ks. — A little friendly competition never hurts.

In fact, two Southeast Kansas communities hope it helps. Columbus Pride and Riverton Pride are talking trash. The two are challenging their respective communities to see who can pick up the most trash this weekend.

Both are also asking for residents to take pictures of the process and post them on either of the prides Facebook pages before putting out their weekly trash.

https://www.facebook.com/ColumbusKansasPride/

https://www.facebook.com/RivertonPRIDE