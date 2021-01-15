SEK college hits fundraising milestone

LABETTE COUNTY, Ks. — One Southeast Kansas college has hit a huge milestone, and a new project is going to begin to help not just the students, but the community as well.

How much has Labette Community College had to raise to help fund this project? Officially the school has raised around six million dollars through their campaign. This will all go towards expanding and renovating a new gymnasium, improving on what they have right now.

Chase Miller, Student Athlete, said, “I think with the expansion, it’s just going to push us farther and continue our greatness here.”

Labette community college has been hard at work.

Mark Watkins, Labette Community College President, said, “It’s been happening for three and a half years.”

Raising money for the second phase of the Pathways to the Future Capital Campaign, to work and improve their campus. And as of this week, they met their goal.

Lindi Forbes, Foundation and Alumni Association Executive Director, said, “We had people come in and give $50, we had people come in and give $10,000, and we not only crossed the finish line but we surpassed our goal.”

They raised over $5.7 million for their new gym. Right now, students and fans a sharing a single field in their current facility.

“This is my second year here and we’ve always had to share the gym, especially when it comes time to winter cause it always gets super cold, we’re constantly having to move time slots and getting in and out super fast,” said Miller.

Labette Community College can now get on with construction of their new gym.

“We’re going to have air conditioning, we’re going to have new seating, better fan experience there. We’re going to more than double the size of this facility by adding on,” said Forbes.

“We’ll have about three batting cages for our softball and baseball, we’ll have two mats for wrestling, we’ll have multiple courts for basketball, men and women, we’ll have a court for volleyball, so everything’s about times two,” said Miller.

And next year, teams will have the space they need. They won’t need to worry about those time slots anymore.

“We’ve been hearing about it for a while, so to see that we’re right there at the finish line, students now and future students will be able to use it, it’s just super exciting to see that it’s finally coming all together.”

The new expansion will also feature a weight room which members of the community are welcomed to work out in. Their goal is to break ground on construction by the end of March.